OUR PHILOSOPHY IS CLEAN AND SIMPLE - LITERALLY!
We strongly believe that every object we create must deliver a wonderful user experience from start to finish. It must be built on outstanding aesthetic design and be both easily and seamlessly entwined with your routine.
The Aura Clean Toothbrush provides exceptional cleaning to whiten teeth using state of the art sonic technology in two easily controlled brushing modes, professional and sensitive.
Keeping the Aura Clean Toothbrush in first class condition takes place within the Aura Clean Base Station core using The Aura Clean UV-C Halo. The Halo is a ring of UVC light killing 99.9% of all germs dead. Keeping the Brush in its base station not only ensures the brush head is protected in a nice clean environment, it also dries the brush head whilst charging. The Aura Clean System delivers cleaning, drying and charging as part of its routine, allowing the brush ready for use when you are.