INCLUDES:
• AURA CLEAN TOOTHBRUSH 
• 3 AURA CLEAN BRUSH HEADS
• CHARGER CABLE

• AURA CLEAN BASE STATION
• INSTRUCTION MANUAL
• TWO YEAR WARRANTY
WORLD'S CLEANEST TOOTHBRUSH

AURA CLEAN SYSTEM

• UV LIGHT KILLS 99% of germs
• drys brush while charging
• Waterproof Brush

NOW: $99 Was: $199

Sonic Toothbrush & Cleaning Station

AURA CLEAN SYSTEM
The Art Of Clean

OUR PHILOSOPHY IS CLEAN AND SIMPLE - LITERALLY!

  We strongly believe that every object we create must deliver a wonderful user experience from start to finish. It must be built on outstanding aesthetic design and be both easily and seamlessly entwined with your routine.
The Aura Clean Toothbrush provides exceptional cleaning to whiten teeth using state of the art sonic technology in two easily controlled brushing modes, professional and sensitive.
Keeping the Aura Clean Toothbrush in first class condition takes place within the Aura Clean Base Station core using The Aura Clean UV-C Halo. The Halo is a ring of UVC light killing 99.9% of all germs dead. Keeping the Brush in its base station not only ensures the brush head is protected in a nice clean environment, it also dries the brush head whilst charging. The Aura Clean System delivers cleaning, drying and charging as part of its routine, allowing the brush ready for use when you are.
Clean
TAO Clean, short for ‘The Art Of Clean’ is our mantra that motivates us. 99.9% of germs dead and your brush is dry.
Protected
Our lifestyle tools are inherently protected from environmental pollutants. Just sit back and we'll do the rest.
Ready
Our products are based on removing superfluous tasks and inconvenient steps to reach high standards of cleanliness.